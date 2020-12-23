Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.06

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 4101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

