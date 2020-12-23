Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.82. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.28.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,076 shares of company stock valued at $327,782. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

