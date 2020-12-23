Truist Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $190.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 6,573,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,047,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.