Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.44

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.44 and last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 444828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$352.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

