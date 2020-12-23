U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

