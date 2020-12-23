Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.75. Universe Group plc (UNG.L) shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 457,458 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Get Universe Group plc (UNG.L) alerts:

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group plc (UNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group plc (UNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.