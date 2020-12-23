Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $2,102.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $63.76 or 0.00273486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,312.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.71 or 0.01212660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001884 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005178 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,189 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

