UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $16.26 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00441833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.