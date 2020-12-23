Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.22

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $176,004.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00318223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

