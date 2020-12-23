Van ECK Associates Corp Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sasol were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sasol by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 223.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 152.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

