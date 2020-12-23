Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $179,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $205.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.