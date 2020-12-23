Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $438.52 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.48 and a 200 day moving average of $371.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.