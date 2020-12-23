Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

