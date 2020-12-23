Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Trading Down 7.7%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 857,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,012,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VGR. Barclays assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 300,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after acquiring an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,830,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.