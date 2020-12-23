Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $123,669.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars.

