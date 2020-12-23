Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

