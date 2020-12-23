Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.27

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 79398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $280,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

