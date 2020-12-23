Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 184.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $79.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

