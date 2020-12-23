Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,929 Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of SQNS opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

