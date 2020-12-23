Virtu Financial LLC Invests $62,000 in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 503,754 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 767,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $362.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALA. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

