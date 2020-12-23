Virtu Financial LLC Invests $74,000 in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA).

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.