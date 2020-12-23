Virtu Financial LLC Invests $79,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

