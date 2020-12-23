Virtu Financial LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Tilly’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

