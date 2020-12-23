Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,038.78 ($13.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Monday.

LON VTY traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 916 ($11.97). 604,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,086. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 810.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.40.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

