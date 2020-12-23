Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 9,650 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $297,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 74.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 44,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

