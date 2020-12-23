Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.27

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.27 and last traded at $121.27, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.