Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

DRI stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.