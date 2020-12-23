Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 169.3% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572,810 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth $8,700,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,688 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,798,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

