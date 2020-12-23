Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 137,851 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

