Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

