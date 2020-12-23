Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canon by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 193.3% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAJ shares. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.