Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

VICI Properties stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.