Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Suncor Energy by 44.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,635 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 135.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 115.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 387,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

NYSE:SU opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.