Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.