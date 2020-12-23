Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 21,796 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 21,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $175,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 28,075 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $243,129.50.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 8,613 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $63,736.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $411,252.01.

HYMC stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $106,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,427,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.