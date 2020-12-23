WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.54

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.54 and traded as high as $46.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 229,418 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

