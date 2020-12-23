Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Woodward by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Woodward by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

