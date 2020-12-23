Xaya Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $1.66 million and $281.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,183,554 coins and its circulating supply is 45,041,427 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

