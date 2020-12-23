yOUcash Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded up 145.5% against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $21.95 million and $11,046.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00332858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002101 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.