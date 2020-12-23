Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.