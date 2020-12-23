Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LIFE. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.12 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.14.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.