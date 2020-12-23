Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.18. Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

