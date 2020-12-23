Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,286.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

