Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. GrowGeneration reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $42.15 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.17 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

