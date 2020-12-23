Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.76. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

