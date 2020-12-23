Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $131,236.77 and approximately $6,809.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,701.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.01253494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00063598 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00277021 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,062,945 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

