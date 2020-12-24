$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 128,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,249. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

