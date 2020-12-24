$0.17 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

