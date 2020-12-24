$0.49 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. UDR posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 191.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in UDR by 19.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 26.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 443,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

