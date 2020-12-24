$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million.

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

First Busey stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Busey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

